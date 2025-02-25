Detour Lake mine still shines as one of Agnico Eagle’s stars – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 24, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Underground mine construction activity planned for 2025, pending arrival of government permit

Agnico Eagle wants to grow its northeastern Ontario assets by more than 50 per cent as early as 2030. The leading Toronto gold company has a slew of development projects underway in Ontario, western Quebec and Nunavut, including the Detour Lake mine, northeast of Cochrane, where plans are afoot to drive production there to one million ounces a year.

Both the Detour expansion and the Upper Beaver mine project in the Larder Lake area are looked upon as two of Agnico’s catalysts for growth.

Agnico said in its year-round financial and operating announcements that it’s setting itself up for strong and steady production over the next three years leading to higher production beginning in 2030. In releasing its fourth-quarter and year-round performance and financials, Agnico reported record gold production of almost 3.5 million ounces with record earnings and cash flow.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/detour-lake-mine-still-shines-as-one-of-agnico-eagles-stars-10277217