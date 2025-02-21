US, Ukraine ramp up talks on minerals deal during envoy trip – by Daryna Krasnolutska and Alberto Nardelli (Bloomberg News – February 21, 2025)

https://www.bloomberg.com/

Ukrainian and US negotiators are seeking to move past the breakdown in transatlantic relations this week to finalize a deal on critical minerals, a person with knowledge of the talks said.

Two days after President Donald Trump hectored President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a “dictator” who needed to move quickly on a peace deal, Ukrainian officials are discussing the minerals issue with US special envoy Keith Kellogg during a visit to Kyiv, the person said on condition of anonymity as talks take place behind closed doors.

Zelenskiy, who rejected an initial US offer that involved securing half the income from Ukraine’s minerals, said that his meeting with Kellogg on Thursday had “restored hope.” The US proposal envisaged securing 50% of license sales and other proceeds from the minerals, which would violate Ukrainian laws, a person familiar with the discussions said.

