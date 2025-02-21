Top leadership changes in New Caledonia’s nickel stakeholder – by Patrick Decloitre (Radio New Zealand – February 20, 2025)

https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/

French mining giant Eramet has announced major changes in its leadership. The company is a major stakeholder in New Caledonia’s nickel industry, being the owner of Société Le Nickel (SLN), the French territory’s oldest nickel mine and smelter operator.

Eramet’s current chair/chief executive Christel Bories will relinquish her CEO position, only to retain her role as chair. The changes are expected to become effective at Eramet’s shareholder’s general meeting, scheduled on 27 May, Eramet said in a release. The new director general/CEO will be Paulo Castellari.

Castellari, 55, is described as a dual Brazilian and Italian citizen “with over 30 years’ experience in mining and metals as well as in the fertilizers and energy industries”. “During his international career in South and North America, Europe and Africa, he has held senior leadership positions in different mining companies, with a strong focus on operations, finance and complex projects management”, Eramet points out.

For the rest of this article: https://www.rnz.co.nz/international/pacific-news/542433/top-leadership-changes-in-new-caledonia-s-nickel-stakeholder