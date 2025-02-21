The complex legacy of Viola MacMillan – by Ashley Fish-Robertson (CIM Magazine – February 19, 2025)

https://magazine.cim.org/en/

A new book explores the life and scandal of a controversial pioneer in Canada’s mining industry

Viola MacMillan’s life, shaped by remarkable accomplishments and the gripping Windfall scandal that took place in the 1960s, forms the heart of Toronto-based author Tim Falconer’s latest book, Windfall: Viola MacMillan and Her Notorious Mining Scandal.

Born in 1903 in Dee Bank, Ontario, MacMillan left school at the age of 12 to support her impoverished family, working as a cleaner with her mother. After the First World War, MacMillan returned to school and later moved to Windsor, Ontario, where she saved up money for business college by working as a telephone operator and live-in maid. After graduating, she was hired as a stenographer.

Falconer wrote that MacMillan’s interest in mining was sparked by her brother’s stories of working in a mine in Cobalt, Ontario. During a 1922 visit to a silver mine in the area, the mine captain told MacMillan that it was bad luck for women to enter underground sites. Undeterred, she dressed in mining overalls and a man’s cap and persuaded him to allow her into the mine.

For the rest of this article: https://magazine.cim.org/en/news/2025/the-complex-legacy-of-viola-macmillan-en/