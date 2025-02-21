China-Backed $3 Billion Indonesia Nickel Smelter Risks Shutdown – by Eddie Spence and Alfred Cang (Bloomberg News/Financial Post – February 20, 2025)

https://financialpost.com/

(Bloomberg) — One of the biggest nickel smelters in Indonesia has slashed production and is close to shutting down completely, just months after the collapse of its Chinese parent company.

PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry, which is affiliated with bankrupted stainless steel giant Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry Co., is delaying payments to local energy suppliers and is unable to procure nickel ore, according to people familiar with the situation.

The smelter will likely halt production soon if the situation persists, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is sensitive. Gunbuster didn’t reply to an email seeking comment. Global nickel prices have almost halved since the end of 2022 as booming Indonesian production forced mines and plants elsewhere to shutdown. But now even smelters in the Southeast Asian country — which typically benefit from lower energy and labor costs — are feeling the pinch.

For the rest of this article: https://financialpost.com/pmn/business-pmn/china-backed-3-billion-indonesia-nickel-smelter-risks-shutdown