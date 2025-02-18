The country that helped build Quebec’s aluminum industry now threatens its survival – by Frédérik-Xavier D. Plante (Globe and Mail – February 18, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The Arvida aluminum bridge, completed in 1950 as the first of its kind anywhere, stands as a tribute to a symbiotic relationship. Crossing a branch of the Saguenay River, its elegant arch faces the Shipshaw II Power Station.

This is no coincidence, says Lucie Morisset, Canada Research Chair in Urban Heritage, given the link between the aluminum industry and the abundant hydroelectric power in Quebec. “It’s not the labour that determines the production costs of aluminum, it’s not even the bauxite,” she said, referring to the material from which aluminum is extracted. “It’s the energy costs to produce it.”

Arvida, a former company town now part of Saguenay’s Jonquière borough, is named after the father of the Canadian aluminum industry, Arthur Vining Davis, a native of Sharon, Mass. More than a century after the start of Davis’s business ventures north of the border, his fellow countrymen’s threats of hefty tariffs could jeopardize the future of the industry he began.

