‘Serious lack of details’ in [Canada Nickel] nickel mine proposal concerns group – by Andrew Autio (Timmins Daily Press – February 17, 2025)

Carbon capture process ‘encourages dangerous emissions,’ says Ontario Rivers Alliance

The Ontario Rivers Alliance has submitted its concerns regarding Canada Nickel Company’s Crawford Project to the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC).

The proposed Crawford Project, located 43 kilometres north of Timmins, would see an open-pit nickel cobalt mine, as well as an on-site processing mill. The mine would be capable of producing up to 275,000 tonnes of ore per day, and the project is expected to last approximately 43 years.

Currently, the project is under review by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). The Federal agency reports to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. The agency is currently reviewing all comments received on the Crawford Project as it prepares a draft impact assessment report. The IAAC aims to promote sustainable development by assessing the environmental, economic, social and health impacts of major projects like dams, ports and mines.

