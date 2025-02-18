In Ukraine, a potential arms-for-minerals deal inspires hope and skepticism – by Samya Kullab and Hanna Arhirova (Associated Press – February 16, 2025)

https://apnews.com/

KIROVOHRAD REGION, Ukraine (AP) — The mineral ilmenite is extracted from mounds of sand deep in the earth and refined using a method that summons the force of gravity, resulting in a substance that glimmers like a moonlit sky.

Ukraine boasts vast reserves of ilmenite — a key element used to produce titanium — in the heavy mineral sands that stretch for miles along the country’s embattled east. Much of it, as with all of Ukraine’s critical minerals industry, is underdeveloped because of war as well as onerous state policies.

That is poised to change if U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration agrees to a deal with Ukraine to exchange critical minerals for continued American military aid. In the central region of Kirovohrad, the ilmenite open-pit mine is a canyon of precious deposits that its owner is keen to develop with U.S. companies.

For the rest of this article: https://apnews.com/article/ukraine-titanium-minerals-us-deal-d99cf34936b9301c4fcee038fc6d9656