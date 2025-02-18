How Sahel states ditched Western mining interests – by Antonio Cascais (DW.com – February 14, 2025)

https://www.dw.com/en/

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso no longer orient themselves towards France or Western business interests. As demand for raw materials grows, this pivot may have significant consequences for Europe’s mineral supply.

Despite their citizens being among Africa’s poorest, Mali, Niger,and Burkina Faso boast mineral riches beyond the dreams of most nations. All three Sahel countries have sizable gold deposits, and minerals increasingly important for renewable energy production.

Mali has gold, oil, and gas, and recently opened two lithium mines. Niger’s natural resources include uranium, tin, oil, phosphates, and gold. Burkina Faso is one of Africa’s largest gold producers, but also has copper, zinc, manganese, and phosphates.

Ending pro-Western orientation

Over the last decade, these three countries have shifted away from the West. Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger underwent military coups in 2020, 2022 and 2023 respectively. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended their membership and imposed sanctions.

