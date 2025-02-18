[BHP and Canada] Up and Down Under – by Trevor Cole (Globe and Mail/Report on Business Magazine – February 18, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Why Mike Henry, the Canadian CEO of the world’s biggest mining company, is investing big in Canada

No one should have been surprised, five years ago, when Mike Henry rose to the top of the Australian mining giant BHP. When it comes to mining, Canadians have some game, and the University of British Columbia alum had built a 30-year career touching every aspect of the industry, from marketing to technology to operations.

What might have opened some eyes is how decisively the understated Henry, who’d been at BHP since 2003, moved to change things up. He eliminated BHP’s complicated dual listing on the London and Sydney exchanges, boosting the company’s ability to make acquisitions.

He improved operations, spun off BHP’s oil and gas business, sold its thermal coal assets and focused the company on the minerals of the future: copper in South America and Australia, potash in Canada. In January, as the world’s biggest mining company was gearing up for the 2026 start of that potash project in Jansen, Sask.—the biggest bet in the company’s history—Henry spoke to us from his office in Melbourne.

