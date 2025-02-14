Rio Tinto clears final hurdles for $6.7B Arcadium Lithium buy – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – February 14, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Rio Tinto has secured all regulatory approvals to proceed with its $6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, with the transaction set to close in early March.

The US-based lithium producer confirmed on Friday that Australia, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and the United States have approved the deal under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Investment screening approvals have also been granted in Australia, Canada, Italy, the UK, and the US, including clearance from Washington’s Committee on Foreign Investment, an inter-agency committee that reviews the national security implications of foreign investments in the national economy.

