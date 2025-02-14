Labrador stuck in ‘wait-and-see’ approach over looming impact of U.S. steel tariffs – by Elizabeth Whitten (CBC News Newfoundland-Labrador – February 14, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/

Labrador mines produce components used in steel manufacturing

In the wake of newly announced U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, one Labrador mayor says businesses in the mine-heavy region will have to wait and see how their bottom lines are impacted.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 30-day reprieve for tariffs on Canadian goods, only to announce he was slapping a 25 per cent tariff on all of the country’s steel and aluminum imports, scheduled to come into effect on March 12.

Canada is the United States’s biggest supplier of steel and aluminum, providing close to one-quarter of its steel imports — valued at $15.9 billion in 2024 — and almost 60 per cent of its aluminum. Wabush Mayor Ron Barron said the town is taking a wait-and-see approach to how tariffs could affect industries in his region, as much of what comes out of the ground in western Labrador is bound for markets in Asia and Europe.

