Diamond market ‘still missing a spark:’ Zimnisky – by Colin McClelland (Northern Miner – February 14, 2025)

After two difficult years marked by falling prices, where does global demand for diamonds go from here? Independent diamond analyst and consultant Paul Zimnisky weighs in. What’s the general outlook for the diamond industry this year? Do you see a recovery or consistent challenges?

We could see a modest recovery in natural diamond demand and prices in 2025. Given the difficult conditions the last two years, the comparative base has come down quite a bit. All it would take is a stable U.S. and a slightly better China to yield a moderate recovery as industry inventories improve throughout the year.

This said, through early February, natural rough diamond prices are down 1-2% year-to-date, according to the Zimnisky Global Rough Diamond Price Index – as the market is still missing a spark.

Can you break it down by region?

The U.S. is still by far the largest consumer of diamonds in the world at about 55% of value sold. Uncoincidentally, the U.S. is also where lab-grown diamonds have made their biggest inroads.

For the rest of this interview: https://northernminer.com/news/diamond-market-still-missing-a-spark-zimnisky/1003875754/