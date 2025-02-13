US Should Stop Closure of Coal-Fired Power Plants, Wright Says – by Ari Natter (Bloomberg News – February 11, 2025)

https://www.bloomberg.com/

The US should stop the closure of coal-fired power plants, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, adding the fuel source would be essential to the nation’s power system for decades to come.

“We are on a path to continually shrink the electricity we generate from coal,” Wright said Tuesday on Bloomberg Television. “That has made electricity more expensive and our grid less stable.” Wright’s remarks come as demand for electricity is surging to feed power-thirsty data centers needed for artificial intelligence, new factories and the overall electrification of the economy.

President Donald Trump has called for more steady sources of power while criticizing renewable energy as unreliable. While natural gas-fired plants are expected to supply the bulk of growth in the short term, Trump last month floated the dirtiest fossil fuel as a power source for data centers.

