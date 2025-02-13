Unlocking Canada’s mining potential – by David Hunter, Bernard Roth, and Mary Su (Canadian Mining Journal – February 12, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Strategies to attract investment in the sector

Canada is facing an investment and productivity crisis, and its onerous and lengthy regulatory approval processes are compounding the problem. There is a common misconception that shortening regulatory approval process timelines must come at the expense of environmental oversights and affected Indigenous groups.

Canadian regulatory approval processes can and should be implemented in a way that allows projects to proceed in a timely manner, without sacrificing necessary environmental requirements and Indigenous interests.

Canada’s regulatory approval processes have been negatively impacting investment because they create uncertainty for investors and negatively affect the financial viability of proposed major projects. Investors will pursue a project if the net present value (NPV) exceeds the cost, but the longer the project timeline stretches, the more the NPV is eroded by inflation and the opportunity costs of foregoing other investments.

For the rest of this column: https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/featured-article/unlocking-canadas-mining-potential/