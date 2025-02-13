U.S. hurting itself, not Canadian uranium producers, with tariffs on energy – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Saskatoon Star-Phoenix – February 12, 2025)

https://thestarphoenix.com/

Canadian producers are in a good position to handle the tariffs, expert says

United States President Donald Trump is only biting the hand that feeds his country’s nuclear power system if he follows through on his threat to impose a 10 per cent tariff on uranium and other energy-related imports.

Devan Mescall, a professor at the University of Saskatchewan’s Edwards School of Business, said the uranium industry is better positioned to deal with tariffs in the short term than other industries, in part because there are no available alternatives.

“The demand is not really going to change with the price because you’re not going to start and stop nuclear reactors,” Mescall said. Another factor working in Canadian uranium suppliers’ favour is that nuclear reactors do not need to be refuelled on a regular basis; most only need to be topped up every 18 months to two years. “It’s not like filling up our cars with gas,” Mescall said.

