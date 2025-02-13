Trump slaps 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports ‘without exceptions’ – by Darren Major and Catharine Tunney (CBC News Politics – February 10, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/

President said ‘I don’t mind,’ when asked about countries retaliating

U.S. President Donald Trump followed through on recent threats Monday evening and signed orders imposing 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports — including from Canada.

The tariffs are scheduled to take effect March 12. This guarantees a frantic few weeks as Canada and other countries scramble to be exempted from a series of trade penalties threatened by Trump — including the economy-wide tariffs he has paused but is still threatening to reimpose across North America.

In the Oval Office, Trump said the tariffs would be imposed “without exceptions or exemptions.” He said the orders are “the beginning of making America rich again.” Trump said the tariffs are meant to encourage production in the U.S. while taking another jab at Canada by suggesting the country become the 51st state.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/trump-steel-aluminum-canada-1.7455173