Saskatchewan looks to run conventional coal for power well beyond Ottawa’s 2030 phaseout deadline – by Emma Graney (Globe and Mail – February 12, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Saskatchewan is looking to refurbish its fleet of coal-fired power stations, extending their lives well past a federal 2030 phase-out deadline and locking the province into decades of reliance on the fossil fuel.

Jeremy Harrison, the minister responsible for SaskPower, the Crown corporation that oversees electricity supply in the province, says the reliability and affordability of power are at the heart of the policy rethink.

About 30 per cent of Saskatchewan’s electricity comes from its three coal-fired power stations: Boundary Dam and Shand, both near the small city of Estevan, 200 kilometres southeast of Regina, and Poplar River Power Station near Coronach, about 200 km west of Estevan. Roughly 100 years’ supply of coal is buried beneath the province, much of it close to the power plants in the southeast.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-saskatchewan-looks-to-run-conventional-coal-for-power-well-beyond/