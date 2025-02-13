Mining industry warns critical minerals stockpiles useless without processing plants – by Darius Snieckus (National Observer – February 13, 2025)

https://www.nationalobserver.com/

Government-backed strategic reserves of lithium, nickel, copper and other minerals and metals seen as key to Canada’s national security and its energy transition would be a non-starter without a cross-country network of processing facilities, mining sector executives said Tuesday.

Calls for an emergency stockpile of 34 critical minerals in Canada have grown in recent weeks as a way to reduce investment risk for mine developers and leverage against U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to annex the country for its wealth of natural resources.

Canada’s energy minister last week controversially proposed “joint investments” with the U.S. to strengthen Canada as an alternative supplier to geopolitical rivals China and Russia, but that has raised concerns about loss of sovereign control over lithium, zinc, copper and other critical minerals.

