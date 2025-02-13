In Saguenay, Canada’s aluminum valley, anxiety over planned U.S. tariffs is palpable – by Frédérik-Xavier D. Plante (Globe and Mail – February 12, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Jean-Marc Crevier, a municipal councillor in Saguenay, Que., can feel his constituents’ anxiety. Mr. Crevier’s district encompasses Rio Tinto’s sprawling, century-old Arvida aluminum smelter. It is one of four such facilities – in addition to one refinery – in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region, which produces a third of all Canadian aluminum thanks to abundant, cheap hydroelectric power.

In Saguenay, U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose 25-per-cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, starting on March 12, is the talk of the town. “When I go to the grocery store, I take almost twice the time just talking with my people,” Mr. Crevier said in an interview. “Everyone talks about it.”

Saguenay, population 152,000, is a company town turned industrial hub, about 380 kilometres northeast of Montreal. Heavy-equipment manufacturers line its wide boulevards, where men in coveralls drive salt-stained pickup trucks to work. Snowmobile riders are more common than pedestrians in the harsh February wind.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-in-saguenay-canadas-aluminum-valley-anxiety-over-planned-us-tariffs-is/