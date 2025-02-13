First Nation near Sudbury to grow its presence in the mining sector – by Staff (Sudbury Star – February 13, 2025)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek will receive $1 million from the federal government for two projects

A First Nation just west of Sudbury will receive a little more than $1 million in federal funding to strengthen its place in the mining industry and create new jobs.

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek will get $575,199 so its economic development corporation, Giyak Mashkawzid Shkagmikwe, can buy a new diamond drill. The drill will be owned by GMS and leased to its joint venture, Bagone’an JS Drilling Inc., for use in resource exploration and mine development.

Giyak Mashkawzid Shkagmikwe – or GMS – will get another $465,993 to complete the next phases of its Chi-Zhiingwaak business park development. Once fully occupied, the designated 26-hectare business park is expected to create more than 170 jobs for First Nation community members and close to 200 more across the region, a release said.

