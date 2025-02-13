Ecuador’s mining future uncertain as socialist party gains traction – by Staff (Mining.com – February 11, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Ecuador’s mining industry is bracing for potential changes as the nation’s main socialist party gains momentum in the presidential race.

Luisa González, a protégé of former President Rafael Correa, is leading a strong push fuelled by public discontent over a struggling economy, gang violence, and widespread blackouts. Her platform, which reflects the policies of the influential Citizen Revolution movement, could significantly reshape mining policies if she wins the runoff on April 13.

González’s rise to prominence comes amid voter dissatisfaction with the current administration under President Daniel Noboa, a 37-year-old businessman and political newcomer. González narrowly trailed Noboa in Sunday’s election, securing 43.95% of the votes behind his 44.15%, forcing a runoff.

