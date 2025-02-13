Barrick CEO says he has ‘no doubt’ gold miner will resolve conflict in Mali – by Jordan Fleguel (Bloomberg News – February 12, 2025)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

The head of Barrick Gold Corp. says he’s confident that a resolution will be reached between his company and the Malian government, currently embroiled in a dispute over revenue distribution from one of the largest gold mines in Africa.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Wednesday, Barrick’s CEO Mark Bristow said despite recent reports that talks between the company and Malian authorities had broken down, both sides continue to communicate with the aim of reaching an agreement.

“The point about talks (being) suspended is news to me. We are continually engaging with the authorities to find a solution,” he said. Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday that negotiations between the two parties had been suspended, citing people familiar with the Mali government’s position.

