Ukraine reels in Trump with mineral riches – by Zoya Sheftalovich, Veronika Melkozerova and Jamie Dettmer (Politico Europe – February 4, 2025)

The U.S. president’s relentless pursuit of raw materials is storing up trouble for Greenland, but could well be good news for Ukraine.

After years of arguing its democracy is worth fighting for, Ukraine quickly calculated Donald Trump was likelier to think the country is worth saving because of its abundant mineral wealth.

To win over a United States president who wants to claim Greenland for its vast reserves of raw materials and strategic position in the Arctic, Kyiv has for months been stressing that its rich deposits of everything from titanium to graphite could help Trump beat China in the global race for resources.

On Monday, Trump took the bait and said he planned to make a deal with Ukraine “where they will secure what we’re providing them with their rare earth materials and other resources.” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saw the move to tie future military aid to mineral access as appallingly transactional and criticized it as “very egotistic, very self-centered.”

