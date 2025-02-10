Trudeau’s comments that Trump wants critical minerals highlights U.S. reliance on Canadian resources – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – February 8, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to take over Canada to gain access to its critical-minerals riches underlines how much the U.S. depends on this country for its immense resource needs.

Mr. Trudeau made the comments about Mr. Trump’s motivations for annexing Canada on Friday to hundreds of business executives, trade experts and union representatives who gathered in Toronto to try to figure out how to boost growth and attract new investment in the face of continuing tariff threats on Canadian imports.

Mr. Trump on Monday backed off from immediately imposing tariffs, but the risk remains high that he’ll follow through after 30 days. There were already signs that Mr. Trump realized the value of Canada’s critical minerals and how much of a hit U.S. consumers would feel in the event he ploughs ahead with tariffs.

