Shhh… I Sort of Regret Not Buying a Lab-Grown Engagement Ring – by Lilah Ramzi (Vogue Magazine – February 7, 2025)

Like a thunderclap followed by a jag of lightning—that’s how suddenly the desire to be engaged, and to receive the requisite sparkling diamond, struck me. From that moment, my husband and I became jewelry-obsessed. While he plunged headfirst into the labyrinth of 4Cs and the Diamond District, I agonized over every design detail—right down to the precise curvature of the prongs that would cradle my diamond.

Yet, for all our meticulous deliberations, one possibility never crossed our minds: a lab-grown diamond. We were traditionalists, and tradition dictated a mined stone. (Plus, if I’m really being honest, we were a little snooty about it.)

But if I were to do it all again, would I make the same choice? It’s all hypothetical, sure, but it’s worth an answer—and to get it, I’m turning to those who’ve already broken free from the diamond dogma: jewelers and brides who’ve said “yes” to the lab-grown diamond. “The diamond industry pulled off one of the most brilliant marketing campaigns of all time. They managed to equate the value of your marriage with how much a man spends on a rock.

