Quebec junior miners pocket more than $43 million in federal critical minerals funding – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 7, 2025)

James Bay explorers cash in to carry out studies on road, power and innovation projects

Ottawa wants Canada to be the lead dog when it comes to developing and expanding its critical minerals value chain. That’s why the federal government is ponying up $43.5 million to advance road, power and research projects in Quebec.

Mining proponents on the eastern side of the James Bay region and northern Quebec were the recipients this week of a stream of program funding through the federal government’s critical minerals strategy. Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson delivered the news on Feb.6.

The bulk of the money came through the Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund.Critical Elements Lithium snagged $20 million to construction a power station and string $4.2 kilometres of transmission line to service its Rose Lithium-Tantalum Mining project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay.

