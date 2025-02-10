B.C.-made critical mineral could be used as a ‘reactive weapon’ in trade war – by Stefan Labbé (Business In Vancouver – February 7, 2025)

https://www.biv.com/

Most Canadians oppose U.S. companies taking greater control over the country’s natural resource projects — a level of defiance found to be strongest in British Columbia, according to a new poll.

Holding back a critical mineral processed in B.C. and critical to high-tech industries could be used as an “reactive weapon” in a trade war with the United States.

That’s according to John Steen, director of the University of British Columbia’s Bradshaw Research Initiative in Minerals and Mining, who pointed to the province’s production of germanium. The critical mineral is increasingly used in electronics and solar technology, fibre optics, and infrared optics used regularly by militaries to see at night.

“He’s pushing the tariffs and the trade war, but on the other hand, America can’t do without these critical minerals,” said Steen. One of the fastest-growing uses for the shiny mineral is in thermal imaging cameras and night vision devices mounted on autonomous vehicle driving systems, say experts. China banned germanium exports to the U.S. in December 2024, part of a raft of escalating restrictions of critical metals the country deems could be used for duel civilian and military purposes.

