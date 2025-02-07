Where are the critical minerals flashpoints in 2025? (Thomson Reuters Foundation – February 6, 2025)

https://www.eco-business.com/

M23 rebels’ advance in mineral-rich eastern Democratic Republic of Congo puts green minerals rush in the spotlight.

The conflict playing out in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have sed vital mines in a lightning advance, spotlights the global race for access to critical minerals and the risk to local populations.

The race for minerals needed for renewable technologies – including coltan, lithium, cobalt and nickel – is set to ramp up this year as Europe and North America compete to secure access and break China’s grip on the supply chain.

With demand for ‘net zero’ minerals set to almost triple by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency, mining of lithium, cobalt and nickel found in countries like Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Philippines is gathering pace.

For the rest of this article: https://www.eco-business.com/news/where-are-the-critical-minerals-flashpoints-in-2025/