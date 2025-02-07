‘We’re still open for business’: Kidd mine manager talks closure plans – by Amanda Rabski-McColl (Timmins Today – February 7, 2025)

https://www.timminstoday.com/

Environmental remediation jobs will be plentiful after base metal mine closes in late 2026

TIMMINS – Glencore is open for business even as the Kidd Mine site closes. That was the message at the Timmins Chamber’s State of Mining lunch, where Kidd Operations general manager Dawid Myburgh laid out the site’s successes in the last 58 years and the early stages of its closure plans.

The Kidd Mine is slated to close at the end of 2026. Myburgh laid out the opportunities and work left to do as the closure takes place. “We haven’t in our studies found an economically viable way to go on,” he said. “It’s not a farm. Every time we take something out, it doesn’t grow out, so it’s a normal part of mining and it’s something that, as a team we’re looking at being proud of how we do it.”

Originally owned by Texas Gulf Sulphur, Kidd started producing in 1966 as an open-pit mine before operations migrated underground. Today, it’s the deepest base-metal mine in the world, with mining at 9,800 feet and the shaft bottom at 9,889 feet. For perspective, it would take nearly 5.5 CN Towers stacked one on top of the other to reach the surface from the bottom of the mine.

For the rest of this article: https://www.timminstoday.com/local-business/were-still-open-for-business-kidd-mine-manager-talks-closure-plans-10197686