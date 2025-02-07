Opinion | In the fight against Trump, Canada needs First Nations people – by Robert Jago (Toronto Star – February 7, 2025)

https://www.thestar.com/

If you don’t want “O Canada” downgraded from an anthem to a land acknowledgement, then Canadians need to work with First Nations to fight back against Trump. Unfortunately, that’s not the approach that some on Canada’s political right are proposing.

While the proposed tariffs from the U.S. administration are on pause for now, the reaction to them was still revealing. Here’s how the National Post’s editorial board framed the problem: “Industries like mining and fishing […] are increasingly refashioned by governments into welfare and ‘reconciliation’ initiatives, repelling private investment that would have brought prosperity to the country as a whole.”

Taking that perspective leads them to the natural conclusion that extraordinary times allow for extraordinary measures — presumably like bulldozing over Indigenous rights. Similar rumblings have come from both Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and BC Conservative leader John Rustad.

