More power needed for growing northwestern Ontario mining sector: task force (CBC News Thunder Bay – February 07, 2025)

About 250 megawatts of additional power generation required

More power is needed in northwestern Ontario if the region is to meet the demands brought on by what a task force calls “unprecedented growth” in its mining sector.

The Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association’s (NOMA) Northwest Energy Task Force said there are currently 41 major exploration projects in the region, with 37 of those aiming to be operational by 2033.

“We wanted to identify the results of our research, which indicates that we have two areas that need new transmission facilities, and that the entire area needs additional generation, if we’re to meet the demand created by a multitude of new mines that are working their way through to operation,” said Iain Angus, co-chair of the task force. “We’re gonna need about 250 megawatts of additional generation.”

