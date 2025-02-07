China chokes tungsten exports to the United States – by Annie Lee (Bloomberg News/Financial Post – February 6, 2025)

https://financialpost.com/

Tungsten hasn’t been mined commercially in the U.S. since 2015, the nation counting China as its biggest source

The phone has been ringing off the hook for Lewis Black after China imposed export controls on tungsten, a niche metal mined by his firm that’s crucial to weapons manufacturing.

The chief executive officer of North America’s Almonty Industries Inc. said his customers are in a “state of disbelief” following Beijing’s move on Tuesday, one of a suite of measures announced as a riposte to tariffs placed on Chinese goods by the Trump administration.

China accounts for about 80% of the world’s tungsten output, and there are concerns the government could add measures around tungsten scrap that would further constrict its availability. Almonty’s stock in Toronto has soared 41% over the last two days as investors price in scarcer supply of the super-dense material used in armor-piercing munitions, as well for engine parts and chip making.

