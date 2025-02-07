CanAlaska Uranium posts top grade at West McArthur – by Blair McBride (Northern Miner – February 6, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

CanAlaska Uranium cut its highest grade intersection yet at the West McArthur project it holds in a joint venture with Cameco in northern Saskatchewan.

Hole WMA076-01 in the Pike zone cut 14.5 metres grading 12.2% uranium oxide (U3O8) from 790.1 metres depth, including 5 metres at 34.38% U3O8, CanAlaska reported Thursday. That result, among the first five holes completed in the company’s winter program, expands the Pike zone’s ultra-high grade footprint at the unconformity by at least 15 metres to the east.

“This ultra high-grade intersection at the eastern end of Pike Zone is on an adjacent drill section and remains completely open on strike which is a very exciting outcome from the first few weeks of drilling,” CanAlaska CEO Cory Belyk said in a release. “The style and grade of uranium mineralization we are encountering at (the) Pike zone continues to be very reminiscent of the nearby giant McArthur River tier one uranium deposit owned by Cameco and Orano.”

