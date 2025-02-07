Barrick reports 23% increase in gold reserves in 2024 (Mining Technology – February 7, 2025)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

The increase is primarily attributed to the Reko Diq copper-gold project in the Chagai district of Balochistan, Pakistan.

Canadian miner Barrick Gold has reported a 23% increase in its overall proven and probable gold reserves, reaching 17.4 million ounces (moz) at the end of 2024. This rise is primarily attributed to the Reko Diq copper-gold project in the Chagai district of Balochistan, Pakistan.

The company’s attributable proven and probable gold reserves stood at 89moz at 0.99 grams per tonne (g/t) in 2024, up from 77moz at 1.65g/t in 2023. This year-on-year increase was driven by the conversion of Reko Diq’s copper-gold resources into mineral reserves, contributing 13moz of gold at a grade of 0.28g/t on an attributable basis, after the completion of the feasibility study.

Prior to this, Barrick achieved a fourth consecutive year of replacing annual depletion at a 4% higher grade. The Reko Diq mine, in which Barrick owns a 50% stake, is considered “one of the world’s largest underdeveloped copper-gold areas” and is expected to commence production by the end of 2028, reported Reuters.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining-technology.com/news/barrick-reports-23-increase-in-gold-reserves-in-2024/?cf-view