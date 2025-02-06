Trump is firing up resource nationalism. But can Canada’s energy and mining sectors pivot away from the U.S.? – by Niall McGee, Emma Graney, Nicolas Van Praet and Brent Jang (Globe and Mail – February 6, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The threat of U.S. tariffs is firing up a brand of Canadian resource nationalism not seen in decades, inspiring a rallying call for this country to build more of its own energy, power and mining infrastructure. But executing on that plan will be no easy feat.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week backed off from immediately imposing tariffs on Canadian imports, but the risk remains high that he’ll follow through after a 30-day reprieve runs out. Amid this threat, Canada’s resource sector, most of which would be subject to a 10-per-cent tariff, is looking at diversifying away from the United States to insulate itself from more shocks that lie ahead.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host a summit in Toronto on Friday to respond to the threat of American tariffs, a gathering that will seek ways to diversify Canada’s international trade beyond the U.S. Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson on Thursday said Canada needs to have a conversation about whether it might be time to finally move forward in building an east-west oil pipeline.

