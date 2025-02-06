Feds, province invest almost $80M in Northern Manitoba to advance critical minerals – by Staff (Canadian Mining Journal – February 5, 2025)

https://www.canadianminingjournal.com/

Ottawa and Manitoba have hedged their bets on Northern Manitoba becoming a global hub for trade opportunities, especially in critical minerals, based on a historic investment from both governments recently. Between the two governments, the investment is close to $80 million over two years, with a total investment of $79.4 million.

The federal government is investing over $43 million over the two years in new transportation and training monies. Federal Minister Terry Duguid made the announcement in Manitoba on February 4th. On the same day, the Manitoba government committed to a $36.4 million investment into the railway and port. The provincial monies will go towards restoring and replacing old infrastructure at the northern port.

Churchill is only operational four months out of the year, but Arctic thawing may change this over time. Minister Duguid – who is the minister responsible for Prairies Can – commented, “This is about keeping northern communities connected, strengthening Indigenous economic leadership, and positioning Manitoba as a key player in the global critical minerals market.

