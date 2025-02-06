Eby’s new love for energy, mining doesn’t excuse past abuse of the sector – by Adam Pankratz (National Post – February 3, 2025)

https://nationalpost.com/

The B.C. government is looking to fast-track 10 major projects. Great, but where was this growth-friendly attitude five years ago?

One heartening development in President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada is that the post-national identity peddled by our prime minister and his followers has been replaced with a hefty dose of red-blooded patriotism.

However, while this is a time to come together, it most definitely is not a time to let the people who led us into this precarious position off scot-free — people such as British Columbia Premier David Eby.

Following in the footsteps of some other premiers, Eby decided last weekend to ban American alcohol sales from Republican “red states” from B.C.’s government stores. No more bourbon for you (and whisky is most definitively not spelled with an “-ey” like those boorish loons down south claim). California wine remains OK, presumably because its political leanings are acceptable to the NDP.

