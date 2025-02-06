China hits back at US tariffs with mineral export curbs – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – February 4, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

China unveiled a series of retaliatory measures against the United States on Tuesday, including restrictions on the export of five critical metals used in defence, clean energy, and other industries. The move comes in response to President Trump’s announcement on Friday of a blanket 10% additional tariff on Chinese imports.

Beijing’s new export controls target tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, indium, and molybdenum, stating that export licenses will only be granted to companies complying with “relevant regulations.” However, the Chinese government has not provided details about the specific criteria for compliance.

While significant, these measures fall short of the mineral export bans that China imposed on the US in December, which included gallium, germanium, antimony, and so-called superhard materials. Some of the newly imposed controls are expected to have minimal impact on US industries.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/china-hits-back-at-us-tariffs-with-mineral-export-curbs/