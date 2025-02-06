Australian lithium player selects new site for proposed Thunder Bay refinery – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 5, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Green Technology Metals tests lithium sample in South Korea to develop a product for the electric vehicle market

An aspiring Australian lithium producer in northwestern Ontario is eyeing a new site in Thunder Bay to place a refinery. Green Technology Metals is scoping out a brownfield on the city’s waterfront to evaluate its suitability to host a lithium chemical conversion plant.

The Perth-headquartered has shifted focus away from the former Cascades Paper plant property in the city’s north end to the Midcontinent Terminal property on Maureen Street in the centre of the city, near a grouping of grain elevators.

In a Feb. 5 news release, Green Tech said it’s signed a letter of intent with the property owner, a numbered company, to have exclusive access to the site to perform its due diligence over the next 12 months.Green Tech is an ambitious company that’s among a pack of four emerging lithium players in the region with a goal of becoming Ontario’s first lithium miner and processor.

