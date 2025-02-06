Another cobalt bust but this time it’s different – by Andy Home (Reuters – February 6, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

The cobalt market is no stranger to boom and bust cycles but the current downturn is unprecedented and no-one is sure how long it’s going to last. London Metal Exchange (LME) cobalt has imploded from a high of $82,000 per metric ton in April 2022 to $21,550, the lowest level since the contract was launched in 2010.

Once again the market has been swamped by over-production in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the world’s dominant source of the battery metal. But while it was an artisanal mining surge that caused the bust of 2018-2019, this time around it’s China’s giant CMOC Group.

The company more than doubled its output of cobalt last year, pumping nearly 60,000 tons of extra metal into a global market of just over 200,000 tons. It doesn’t help that cobalt’s bright new energy narrative is starting to unravel as the electric vehicle (EV) sector evolves.

