Amid trade skirmish, Wilkinson raises eyebrows with pitch for closer ties with U.S. on critical minerals and energy – by Darius Snieckus (National Observer – February 5th 2025)

The U.S. and Canada should “jointly invest” in North American critical minerals and energy megaprojects, Canada’s minister of energy and natural resources said Tuesday, raising eyebrows as Canada continues to grapple with the threat of punishing tariffs — and concerns the country could risk relinquishing total control of its natural resource wealth.

Such an alliance would aid the U.S. in reducing its reliance on rivals Russia and China for uranium, germanium, lithium and other next-generation energy materials, Jonathan Wilkinson said, while building on a “many decades-long” trade relationship between the U.S and Canada.

“If we actually work together, we can pull forward some very specific projects, but more generally down the road, creating tools to make joint investments,” he said, speaking at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based policy think-tank, a day after a U.S. threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and Mexico was paused for 30 days.

