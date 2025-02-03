Trump’s under-the-radar Alaska order has environmentalists on edge – by John Towfighi (CNN.com – February 3, 2025)

https://amp.cnn.com/

CNN — One of President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive orders has reignited a debate over the future of Alaska’s vast wilderness and resources, sparking deep concern among some environmental groups and Indigenous communities.

Trump on his first day in office signed an executive order focused on “unleashing Alaska’s extraordinary resource potential.” It includes a directive to develop Alaska’s energy and mineral resources “to the fullest extent possible.”

The executive order has been lauded by state officials and industry leaders who hope to take advantage of Alaska’s drilling and mining potential. But environmentalists and some Indigenous Alaskans have warned of the negative impact on the state’s wilderness, wildlife and local subsistence lifestyles.While oil and gas drilling are a focus of Trump’s executive order, it has major implications for mining in a remote region of the Last Frontier state.

