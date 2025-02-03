The new mining in Africa game has no rules – by Claude de Baissac (Business Live – February 2, 2025)

https://www.businesslive.co.za/

Mining companies that fail to grasp the complexity of the new era risk being caught in the crossfire

Africa’s mining sector is vital to the fortunes of the continent, central to the strategies of many mining companies, and key to strategic industries thanks to its vast reserves of critical minerals. Today it stands at the edge of a new and highly disruptive era. Opportunities abound. But so do risks.

Intensifying and hardening geopolitical competition, the global race for strategic minerals and resurgent resource nationalism are fast converging. The cards are being redistributed, the rules redrawn, and the game itself is changing.

What is coming isn’t yet clear. But for all the shocking speed at which it is occurring, from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) east to Mozambique and the Sahel, the parallels with the Cold War era are eerie. The rules-based international order that triumphed after the Cold War undergirded the rise of complex value chains in a deeply integrated system of production spanning the globe.

