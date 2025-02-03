Not since Nixon has a U.S. president set in motion such a significant transformation of global economics – by David Shribman (Globe and Mail – February 3, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to begin tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China on Tuesday represents the most significant unilateral and intentional economic disruption any global leader has prompted in more than a half-century.

Not since Richard Nixon removed the United States from the gold standard in 1971 and imposed an import surcharge has the unbridled power of an American president – indeed, of any top official anywhere – set in motion a transformation of global economics, trading patterns, international relations and potential consumer impact that remotely approaches the effect of Mr. Trump’s imposition of tariffs against the three top trading partners of the biggest consumer economy in human history.

In both the Nixon and Trump cases, the efforts of Canadian prime ministers – then Pierre Trudeau, now Justin Trudeau – to win concessions were flicked away. Indeed, those affected by the policies were consulted glancingly, if at all, even though they made their appeals to the administration. Mr. Nixon made his decision during a three-day August retreat at Camp David.

