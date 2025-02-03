New documentary tells the story of ‘lost legend’ Jack Munroe (CBC News Sudbury – May 26, 2024)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Munroe founded a small town in northern Ontario

He made millions in mining at the turn of the 20th century, lasted four rounds in the ring with the heavyweight champion of the world, and wrote a bestseller about his experiences during the First World War.

Now the many accomplishments of Jack Munroe are being recognized in a documentary called Lost Legend: The Story Of Jack Munroe. Terry Fiset helped get the documentary off the ground, so more Canadians would learn about a man he considers a hero.

Fiset is from a town in northern Ontario Munroe founded, called Elk Lake. “In Elk Lake everybody knows him,” he said. “We have a Jack Munroe Park downtown,” Fiset said. But while most people in the small town are aware of Munroe, Fiset said they might not know his full story. Munroe was born in 1877 on Cape Breton Island, in Nova Scotia. As a teenager he moved to Butte, Mont., with his brothers, which was a major mining camp at the time.

