Mining Indaba: US trade aggression could stall African metals investment, deepening supply gap – by Henry Lazenby (Northern Miner – February 3, 2025)

U.S. protectionism could stall mineral processing investment around the world as supply shortages threaten to squeeze markets, an industry conference heard Monday in Cape Town, South Africa.

New trade measures have created uncertainty. They could delay projects needed to close a widening production gap, Standard Chartered Bank’s global head for metals and mining, Richard Horrocks-Taylor, said at the Investing in African Mining Indaba. The new U.S. tariffs announced this weekend may trigger growth shocks and spark inflation, he said.

“Trade policy uncertainty will create an environment where capital hesitates,” he said. The conference heard that strong long-term trends remain intact. Electrification, renewable energy and global infrastructure spending will boost base metals.

