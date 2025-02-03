Indonesia, home to the world’s largest nickel reserves, struggles to achieve its EV dreams – by Michelle Anindya (Rest of World.org – February 3, 2025)

https://restofworld.org/

China’s growing involvement and the rapid shift to lithium batteries dissuade investors.

Karawang county, located about 90 minutes by road from Jakarta, has been a major automotive hub in Indonesia for decades, housing factories of companies like Yamaha and Toyota. Last July, the industrial area added another feather to its cap when Southeast Asia’s first electric vehicle battery factory was unveiled there.

Established as a joint venture between Hyundai Motor, LG Energy, and the state-owned Indonesia Battery Corporation, the factory has the annual capacity to make battery cells sufficient to power 150,000 EVs. The factory marked a key step in Indonesia’s ambition to become a hub of EV manufacturing in the region, and one of the world leaders in EV battery production by 2027.

The country is home to nearly half of the world’s production of nickel, a key mineral in manufacturing batteries. In 2020, Indonesia banned nickel ore export to stimulate domestic battery production and attract global investors to set up operations. The ambition, however, remains a pipe dream as investors remain skeptical due to challenges like poor compliance with environmental standards and labor rights, Chinese companies’ deep involvement in Indonesia’s nickel industry, low domestic EV demand, and a global technological shift toward batteries that do not require nickel.

For the rest of this article: https://restofworld.org/2025/indonesia-ev-nickel-ban-global-investors/