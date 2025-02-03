‘Gold-endowed region’ hinges on workforce – by Sandi Krasowski (The Chronicle-Journal – February 1, 2025)

https://www.chroniclejournal.com/

Operators of two Northwestern mines weighed in on the economic value of mining gold and gave a comprehensive view of the industry with a focus on job creation during the Prosperity Northwest Conference this week.

Andrew Cormier, chief operating officer for Orla Mining, said gold is increasingly seen as a critical asset, fuelling investment, innovation and job creation in the region. “Being in the gold industry, we’re generally bullish on the price of gold,” he said at the conference in Thunder Bay.

“We feel that there’s still an increased value for it,” Cormier said. “Gold, traditionally, is a hedge against uncertainty and paper currency. The world still has some uncertainty in it, but there’ll always be a place for gold in the currency markets.” Cormier called Orla Mining a “new entry” into the Northwestern region, having just acquired the Musselwhite Mine from Newmont.

