[Defence] It’s time for Canada to finally grow up – by The Editorial Board (Globe and Mail – January 25, 2025)

It may seem odd to say that Canada, the world’s fourth oldest continuous democracy, needs to start behaving like a grownup, but that is precisely the moment in which the country finds itself.

For too long, when it comes to the two areas of statehood that most require a firm adult hand – national defence and the economy – Canada’s federal and provincial governments have displayed the self-indulgent complacency of a teenager who tries to get away with doing the bare minimum.

This lack of maturity is the result of an over-reliance on the United States for military protection and as a built-in source of export revenues. It has been so easy to do well enough that doing better hasn’t been deemed worth the effort required to get up off the basement couch.

